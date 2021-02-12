Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.78. 65,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,649. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $234.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.