Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,091. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.