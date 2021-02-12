Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $23.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares comprises approximately 5.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM remained flat at $$18.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.