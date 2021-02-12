Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.75. 64,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.