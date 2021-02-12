Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.81. 37,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.49 and its 200 day moving average is $459.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

