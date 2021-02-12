Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 135.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 275.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.77. 26,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,563. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

