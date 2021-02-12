Capital Planning Advisors LLC Invests $10.58 Million in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 8.04% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

CNRG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.12. 827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,104. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82.

