Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

