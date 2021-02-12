Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,290,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.88. The company had a trading volume of 584,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,896. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $335.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.02.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.