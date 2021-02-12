Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 112,532 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,442 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

