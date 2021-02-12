Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 5,649 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.61. 42,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

