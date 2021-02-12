Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 288.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 7,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

