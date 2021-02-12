Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $267.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.41. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

