Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.65. 27,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

