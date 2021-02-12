Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,038. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $319.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

