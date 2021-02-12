Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,054. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

