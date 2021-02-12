Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.71. 61,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

