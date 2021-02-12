Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.65. 283,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,125,752. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.03 and its 200-day moving average is $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

