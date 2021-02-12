Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 2,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

