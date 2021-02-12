Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.98

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $29.50. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 78,224 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

