CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 6,429 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

