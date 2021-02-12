CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 6,429 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

