Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 7.6%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.72. 700,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 672,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several research firms have commented on CPST. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.