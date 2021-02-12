Carbon Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $2.77 million and $255,038.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00284292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00106441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00080944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00092505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066336 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars.

