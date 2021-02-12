Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 2,088,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,714,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $460.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

