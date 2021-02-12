Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,704 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,017. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.