Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $327,331.17 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,159.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $289,278.36.

On Monday, December 14th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,372,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96.

Cardlytics stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,272. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

