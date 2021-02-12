Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 8,400 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $1,101,468.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50.
- On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $433,946.30.
Shares of CDLX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,272. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
