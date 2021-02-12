Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 8,400 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $1,101,468.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $433,946.30.

Shares of CDLX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,272. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

