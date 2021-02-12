Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.38

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.38 and traded as high as $212.32. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) shares last traded at $210.70, with a volume of 26,992 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$255.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$213.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$203.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

