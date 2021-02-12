CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $31.77. 117,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $61,674.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,442 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.