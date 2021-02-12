CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

CARG traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 99,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,965. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,708,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $23,793,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after acquiring an additional 619,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

