CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 7.5%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $32.12. 4,267,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 1,031,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $270,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,196 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

