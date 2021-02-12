Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Shares Down 4.1%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (LON:CIHL) shares traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). 10,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 18,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.50. The company has a market cap of £47.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

