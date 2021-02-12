Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $1,300.50

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,300.50, but opened at $1,249.00. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,251.00, with a volume of 440,716 shares changing hands.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

