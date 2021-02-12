Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

