Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $303.61

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $303.61 and last traded at $303.39, with a volume of 18504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Get Carvana alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 24,600 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.37, for a total value of $6,085,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $527,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $7,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,905,517 shares of company stock worth $719,496,692 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.