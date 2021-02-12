Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 207.0% from the January 14th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 7.32% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

