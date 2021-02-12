carVertical Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $428,588.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 62.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.99 or 0.01084766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.41 or 0.05682960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.