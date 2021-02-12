Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 20,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 93,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

About Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS)

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

