Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 98,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

