Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Castlight Health posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 1,093,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.