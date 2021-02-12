Castweet (CTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $99,944.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Castweet has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $329,592.89 and $99,944.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00445930 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00124915 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

