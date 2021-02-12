CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

CTT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 11,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,747. The stock has a market cap of $522.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

