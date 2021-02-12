CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares Down 7.7%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.51. 821,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 256,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 290.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 309.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

