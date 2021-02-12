CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.39 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

