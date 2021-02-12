Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the January 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTTMF stock remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Catena Media has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

