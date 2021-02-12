Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,933 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $51,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

