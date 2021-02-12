Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0040

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 81.3% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $18,530.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.00 or 0.01116985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.31 or 0.05697027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Catex Token is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

