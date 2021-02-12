Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.97. Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

