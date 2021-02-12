CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBMB opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

